Got a Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV or Android TV? Get PIX11 there now!

Police identify man wanted for stabbing mother of his children

Posted 11:39 AM, August 29, 2018, by , Updated at 11:42AM, August 29, 2018

Police say Juan Portoviejo, 33, stabbed a woman as she was exiting her livery cab in Queens Aug. 28, 2018.

ELMHURST, Queens — A man is accused of stabbing the mother of his children in Queens Tuesday morning.

Juan Portoviejo, 33, approached a woman as she was exiting a livery vehicle near Lamont Avenue and Forley Street in Elmhurst and stabbed her numerous times before fleeing, police said.

The victim, 31, was taken to the hospital for multiple stab wounds to her torso and neck area, said police.

Portoviejo and the woman have two children together, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).