Police identify man wanted for stabbing mother of his children

ELMHURST, Queens — A man is accused of stabbing the mother of his children in Queens Tuesday morning.

Juan Portoviejo, 33, approached a woman as she was exiting a livery vehicle near Lamont Avenue and Forley Street in Elmhurst and stabbed her numerous times before fleeing, police said.

The victim, 31, was taken to the hospital for multiple stab wounds to her torso and neck area, said police.

Portoviejo and the woman have two children together, police said.

