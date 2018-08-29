PIX11 honors the Port Authority K-9 unit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW JERSEY — They're cute and friendly, and you may want to pet them, but the Port Authority's K-9 unit takes their job seriously.

We meet members of the one of the largest K-9 units in the region, and officers tell PIX11 what it's like to work with the four-legged officers and what they're tasked to do.

Dogs typically go through a 14-week training session and are categorized to be either TSA dogs, local explosive dogs and local narcotics dogs and learn to search for a specific scent.

Officers say that even though the dogs are friendly, they have a mission and should not be pet while on duty. We also hear what it's like to live with the dogs and when exactly they know it's time for work.