New video shows armed men attack store employee before robbing Kennedy Fried Chicken

The BRONX — Police released new surveillance video of the two men sought for armed robberies in the Bronx earlier this month.

The suspected robbers struck twice on Aug. 17, less than an hour between each other.

At about 2:25 a.m., the two unidentified men entered Kennedy Fried Chicken along Crotona Avenue and East 183 Street in Belmont. One man displayed a black handgun and demanded money from the 27-year-old employee while the other man acted as a lookout, police said.

Video shows one suspect strike the employee on the head several times before removing money from the register.

They fled in an unknown direction with about $1,000, authorities said.

The employee was not seriously injured and refused medical attention.

About 35 minutes later, the same men allegedly entered the Broadway Candy Store along Kingsbridge Avenue and West 231 Street approximately three miles away from the first incident.

A handgun was displayed and they demanded money from the 23-year-old employee, police said. About $5,500 was removed from the register, according to police.

No injuries were reported from this incident.

The first individual is described to be a male with a muscular build and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, a black and blue baseball cap, black sweatpants, black sneakers, black gloves and a black mask.

The second individual is described as a male with a medium build and was last seen wearing a black hat with “New York” written on the front, blue jeans, black sneakers and a black hooded sweatshirt. Police say he was in possession of a black handgun.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).