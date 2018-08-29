Man cave must-haves

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Just in time for the kick-off football season, we’re here with some of the must-haves for your man cave.

The Pop Insider Editor-in-chief Marissa DiBartolo has the coolest gear to entertain your family and friends for Monday night football or Sunday fun day:

For the Retro Gamer:

Arcade1Up (Tastemakers, LLC.): Arcade1Up brings back some of the most iconic arcade games ever created in a classic and redesigned form. Available in four exciting versions, the cabinets include three to four classic games on each. All the machines feature original artwork for all-time iconic gameplay such as Street Fighter II Champion Edition, Asteroids, Centipede and Rampage.

Wake up to memories of your favorite Nintendo characters, every morning. The clock plays the official Super Mario Land theme tune when the alarm sounds, offering pure nostalgia for Nintendo lovers. Legend of Zelda chess set: Bust out your best gambit with 32 custom sculpted pieces featuring characters from "The Legend of Zelda." The game itself has a magnetic enclosure and a premium collectible window packaging.

For the Space Fanatics:

Star Wars The Black Series Force FX Lightsaber: Recreate the biggest battles and missions in Star Wars with this lightsaber from The Black Series.

You can have a Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise sushi set of your very own. Star Trek TOS Robe: Lounge in style with these sturdy, 100 percent cotton robes that can withstand the daily trials of going where no one has gone before. You can choose from three colors, and one size fits most adult humans.

For Wizards:

For Heroes:

For Sports Fans: