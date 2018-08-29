Los Angeles street to be named after Barack Obama

People will soon be able to cruise down a street named for former President Barack Obama in Los Angeles.

Rodeo Road will be renamed Obama Boulevard following a City Council Vote, Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted Tuesday night.

“We’re thrilled that Angelenos and visitors will forever be reminded of the legacy of President @BarackObama when traveling across L.A.,” he tweeted.

The street won’t be he first thing named for Obama. An elementary school in Virginia announced plans to change its name from that of a Confederate general to that of the nation’s first black president in June.