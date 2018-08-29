Homicide detectives looking for body on Long Island: police

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — Homicide detectives are searching for a body in Nassau County on Wednesday after receiving a credible tip, according to sources.

Police confirm homicide detectives and homeland security are working on the joint investigation.

A search is underway at a 25 by 25 foot area on the south side of Glenn Curtiis Boulevard, police said.

The search began after a credible tip was made that a body is in the area, according to sources.

The situation is believed to be gang related, Nassau County police said.

At least 25 bodies have been found on Long Island since January 2016, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.

The MS-13 gang has been blamed for all of the deaths, according to the AP.

It is not known if MS-13 is the gang eyed in Wednesday’s investigation.

A grant of $8.35 million is being given to Long Island in an effort to deter young people from joining gangs, the AP reported Tuesday.

The money will go to organizations and school districts for job training and placement and for after-school programs, Gov. Andrew Cuomo told Newsday.