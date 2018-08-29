Another Hoboken water main breaks as mayor puts blame on water company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOBOKEN, N.J. — Hoboken residents are calling their city "Hobroken" as they continue to deal with another water main break as a water main flooded the PATH station terminal early Wednesday just hours after a water main broke Tuesday evening around the corner.

The break, that occurred overnight Wednesday, adds to the increasing list of water main breaks in the city within the past few months.

PATH service has not been impacted for the Wednesday morning commute, but crews continue to remove the water out of the streets nearby.

Emergency crews continue to make the repairs for both water mains, SUEZ tweeted Wednesday morning.

Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla declared an emergency and said the city may plan to take legal action against SUEZ, the water utility company.

Bhalla blamed the breaks on what he described as a mismanaged water meter construction project.

"There can only be one explanation," Bhalla said at a press conference before the Tuesday break. "Suez has mismanaged our system."

The water utility, however, says the city's aging infrastructure is to blame for the water main breaks.

"The system is so old," a spokesperson said. "One hundred year old pipes have outlasted their usefulness."