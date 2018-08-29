Group of men groped young girls at Splish Splash water park: police

CALVERTON, N.Y. — Police are looking to identify the group of men accused of groping young girls at a Long Island water park earlier this month.

On Aug. 21 at about 4:30 p.m., the young girls were inside the wave pool at Splish Splash water park in Calverton when the alleged group of men “subjected the female juveniles to unwanted physical contact”, police said.

Police are looking for eight men and one woman seen on surveillance video leaving the park.

Suffolk County police is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS texting “SCPD” and your message to “CRIMES” (274637) or by email at http://www.tipsubmit.com.