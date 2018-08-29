Final NYC Ferry route of 2018 now connects Long Island City, Lower East Side

MANHATTAN — The final NYC Ferry route to be launched this year connected Long Island City to the Lower East Side on Wednesday.

The route now connects Long Island City in Queens to Manhattan’s East 34 Street, Stuyvesant Cove, Corlears Hook and Wall Street/Pier 11. Travel time is estimated to be 34 minutes.

“It’s official – the initial six routes of NYC Ferry system are now up and running,” said Mayor de Blasio. “NYC Ferries have turned the East River, which once divided New Yorkers, into a point of connection – and are helping us build a fairer city for all. With the launch of the Lower East Side route and the connecting NYC Ferry lines, residents of this historic neighborhood now have greater access to the rest of our city.”

Click here for more information on departing times and other ferry routes.