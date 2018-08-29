Executive sentenced for raping co-worker in Times Square hotel

NEW YORK — A Japanese technology executive has been sentenced to 7½ years in a U.S. prison after pleading guilty to charges he drugged and raped a co-worker in his Times Square hotel room.

Masakatsu Yukitoshi, who was sentenced on Wednesday in Manhattan, previously pleaded guilty to rape and other charges.

Prosecutors say the 46-year-old executive committed the crime last November after inviting the woman to his room under the guise of preparing for a work meeting.

They say he gave the 36-year-old woman a glass of orange juice laced with a powerful sleep aid that caused her to lose consciousness.

Police arrested Yukitoshi at New York’s Kennedy Airport on a plane bound for Los Angeles. They say he quickly confessed.