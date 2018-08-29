‘Disturbing serial crime spree’: 12th mutilated cat found in Washington State

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- A 12th mutilated cat was found in Washington state and it's believed to be linked to other felines that have been carved up and displayed in public by a suspected serial cat killer, according to KCPQ.

The manner, appearance and staging of the cat is "consistent" with the other mutilations, Olympia Police Lt. Sam Costello said.

The most recent cat was found at 12 p.m. Tuesday at a business in Olympia, Costello said. Workers at the business left at 5 p.m. on Monday and the animal's body must have been left between then and noon the following day, he said.

The cat had the "same degree of carving, surgical-type mutilations" that make it consistent with others that have been found, Costello said.

All the cats have been "splayed out" in a manner that could only be caused by a human, he said, adding that the cats appear to be "posed."

The reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is mutilating cats in Thurston County has grown to $30,000 as of Aug. 24.

In many of the other killings, the cats were sliced open with a knife or scalpel and their spines were removed. The dead animals were then left in a public setting.

Thurston County Animal Services is the primary investigator, but other agencies are working on the case.

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office said on Aug. 23 that it had assigned a major crimes detective to work with the various, previously assigned investigators from other agencies "to solve this disturbing serial crime spree."

"TCSO is extremely concerned that such a predator/s is lurking and committing such vile crimes within our community," the sheriff's office said in a news release that day. "TCSO will expend every available resource to solve these serial crimes and bring the perpetrator to justice."