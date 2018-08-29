Deadly crash victim’s brake lines were cut by boyfriend: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. — A deadly car crash in Pennsylvania was actually a murder, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Tammy Fox, 38, was killed on Aug. 22 when her car hit parked cars then slammed into a tree in Scranton, police said.

Investigators now say the victim’s brake lines were cut.

Troopers said Fox’s boyfriend, John Jenkins, 39, of Scranton, admitted to cutting the brake lines the night before because he wanted to use a pipe to smoke crack cocaine.

Jenkins has been charged with criminal homicide and is behind bars in Lackawanna County.