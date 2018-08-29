Cuomo, Nixon spar in debate; Cuomo nixes presidential talk

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y.— New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and former “Sex and the City” star Cynthia Nixon have swapped insults and clashed over policy in their only scheduled debate before the Sept. 13 Democratic primary.

Nixon went after Cuomo early in Wednesday’s televised exchange at Hofstra University, calling Cuomo corrupt and a liar and saying experience doesn’t matter if a politician is bad at governing.

Cuomo responded that Nixon doesn’t understand the challenges of leading the nation’s fourth largest state and lives in a “world of fiction” while he resides in the real world.

Asked about his future, Cuomo said he will serve four years and won’t run for president in 2020 if he wins a third term.

The Democratic primary winner faces Republican Marc Molinaro and independent Stephanie Miner in November.