Bronx special ed teacher with ‘numerous’ images child porn gets probation: DA

NEW YORK — A former special education teacher who worked in the Bronx has been sentenced to probation after “numerous pornographic images of girls under the age of 10” were found on his home computers, the Westchester County district attorney’s office stated Wednesday.

Tyler Davidson, of New Rochelle, was sentenced to 10 years probation and will have to register as a sex offender, according to the DA.

In May, he pleaded guilty to one count each of promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child and possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child, both felonies.

Davidson was a special education teacher at Lewis and Clark High School in the Bronx when child pornography was found on his home computers following a search of the devices, DA officials said.

“Numerous pornographic images of girls under the age of 10” were located, the DA said.

The investigation was conducted after an email service provider detected suspicious activity related to Davidson’s account in October 2017.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force referred the information to the DA’s High Technology Crime Bureau, and investigators executed a search warrant on March 2.