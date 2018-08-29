Body parts found near 2 Bronx parks belong to same woman: sources

BRONX — Body parts found in four bags placed in or near Bronx parks are believed to belong to the same woman, sources said Wednesday.

A sketch of the woman was released on Sunday, two days after parts of her body were found in two bags near Crotona Park South and Franklin Street. The area is between Victory Gardens and the Clinton Playground.

Police found the bags when responding to reports of a suspicious package.

On Tuesday, two feet and two legs were located inside two black garbage bags, police sources said. One garbage bag was opened, the second was not.

The bags were discovered by a passerby on rocks at Viele Avenue and Tiffany Street near the pier in Barretto Point Park, according to police sources.

The crime scenes are more than 2 miles apart.

The four sets of remains are believed to belong to the same woman, and parts of her body remain missing, sources said Wednesday.

The New York City Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).