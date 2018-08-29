2-month-old and Bronx mom described as ‘chronic runaway’ missing: police

CASTLE HILL, the Bronx — A 2-month-old and his mother are missing, police said Wednesday.

Crystal Patterson, 16, and her son Payton were last seen at their Bronx home in Castle Hill Monday around 11 a.m., police said.

The mother is a “chronic runaway” and has full custody of her baby boy, according to police.

She is described standing 5 feet, 3 inches tall; weighing 180 pounds; with brown eyes and black hair; and was last seen wearing a black dress.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).