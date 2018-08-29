Patient from NY dead in multi-state salmonella outbreak linked to kosher chicken: CDC

NEW YORK — A multi-state salmonella outbreak linked to kosher chicken has killed a patient in New York and sickened more than a dozen others, federal officials said Wednesday.

The outbreak has sickened 17 people in New York (11), Pennsylvania (4), Maryland (1) and Virginia (1) as of Monday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Eight patients have been hospitalized.

Several patients who were sickened reported having eaten Empire Kosher-brand chicken, the CDC said.

The outbreak strain was found in samples of raw chicken collected from two facilities, including one that processes Empire Kosher-brand chicken, the agency said.

PIX11 News has reached out to Empire Kosher Poultry, Inc. for comment.

Last week, a public health alert was issued for raw chicken products made by the company. The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said affected products were made and sold between September 2017 and June 2018.

Illnesses linked to the contaminated chicken date back to Sept. 25, 2017, with the most recent being reported on June 4 of this year. Officials said more recent cases of salmonella still may be reported.

The patients range in age from a baby younger than 1 to a patient who is 76 years old, the CDC said.

Identifying information about the patient in New York who died has not been released.

In rare cases, salmonella infection may spread into the bloodstream and then to other places in the body. It can be fatal if the person is not treated with antibiotics right away, the CDC said.

Symptoms of salmonella infection include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps that occur 12 to 72 hours after being exposed to the bacteria, the CDC said.

Children younger than 5, adults older than 65 and those with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop severe illness when exposed to salmonella, but most patients recover within 4 to 7 days without treatment.