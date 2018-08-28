PIX11's Kala Rama and Anthony Dilorenzo are quite active. However, having a baby on the way has slowed down Kala's normal workout. Just how much? Anthony suits up with a suit that simulates what it`s like to be pregnant so that he can better understand Kala`s body-altering experience a little better. Of course, he'll never really know but he`s making an effort to feel some of the trials and tribulations which come with motherhood.
What do pregnant women really feel? Try working out with the ’empathy belly’
