What do pregnant women really feel? Try working out with the ’empathy belly’

PIX11's Kala Rama and Anthony Dilorenzo are quite active. However, having a baby on the way has slowed down Kala's normal workout. Just how much? Anthony suits up with a suit that simulates what it`s like to be pregnant so that he can better understand Kala`s body-altering experience a little better. Of course, he'll never really know but he`s making an effort to feel some of the trials and tribulations which come with motherhood.