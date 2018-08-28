Water gushes into Hoboken streets as residents deal with 4th water main break in 7 days

HOBOKEN, NJ — Hoboken residents are dealing with water-logged streets.

A water main broke Tuesday evening; it was the fourth break in just seven days.

“Another massive water main break near the Path Station,” Mayor Ravi Bhalla tweeted. “This confirms the @CityofHoboken’s concerns about @SUEZwaterNJ. Residents don’t deserve this and we are now even more determined to execute our plan announced earlier today.”

Hoboken Bus Terminal was closed because of the water main break.

The city contends Suez, the water utility, is to blame for the breaks.

“There can only be one explanation,” Bhalla said at a press conference before the Tuesday break. “Suez has mismanaged our system.”

He declared an emergency and said the city may sue Suez. Bhalla blamed the breaks on what he described as a mismanaged water meter construction project.

The water utility puts the issue down to the infrastructure, which is owned by Hoboken. Suez is in charge of operation.

“The system is so old,” a spokesperson said. “One hundred year old pipes have outlasted their usefulness.”

The spokesperson noted Suez has submitted plans several times to upgrade the system.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.