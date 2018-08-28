Trump says tech companies ‘better be careful’ after claiming, without evidence, that search results are ‘rigged’

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump said Google and other tech companies are “treading on very, very troubled territory.”

Trump’s warning came as he was meeting in the Oval Office with the president of FIFA, the international governing body of soccer.

Earlier on Tuesday, the president had tweeted — without evidence — that companies including Google, Twitter and Facebook were “suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good.”

Trump had claimed in a pair of tweets that Google search results are “RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD.”

In the Oval Office, he said the tech giants “better be careful” because “you can’t do that to people.”

He claimed that “literally thousands and thousands of complaints” have been received, adding, “It’s not fair to large portions of the population.”

Responding to Trump, Google said its search is not used to set a political agenda and the results are not biased toward any political ideology.

Google said that when users search for content, “our goal is to make sure they receive the most relevant answers in a matter of seconds.”

The Mountain View, California-based tech company said it makes “hundreds of improvements” to its algorithms every year to ensure “high-quality content” is returned in response to users’ queries.

Adds Google: “We never rank search results to manipulate political sentiment.”