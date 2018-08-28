7 trains resume service after false report of smoke at Grand Central

MANHATTAN — Service between Manhattan and Queens resumed for the 7 train Tuesday morning following false reports of smoke at Grand Central.

FDNY was on scene investigating a “source of smoke” at the commuter hub, the MTA said around 7:35 a.m. The department later said no smoke was found.

There was no 7 train service between 34 St-Hudson Yards and Hunters Point Av in both directions during the investigation.

LIRR is accommodating MetroCard holders at no charge at Flushing-Main St in Woodside and Penn Station.

Service resumed by 8 a.m., but delays are expected.