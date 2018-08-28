Got a Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV or Android TV? Get PIX11 there now!

See Murphy Brown marathon on Antenna TV before debut of CBS reboot

Posted 4:28 PM, August 28, 2018, by , Updated at 04:32PM, August 28, 2018

The cast of Murphy Brown as seen early in the original series.

On Wednesday, Sept. 26, the night before “Murphy Brown” returns to network TV, Antenna TV will air a mini marathon of the original Murphy Brown and its most memorable episodes.

Antenna TV’s Original Murphy Brown Mini Marathon runs from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.  ET on Sept. 26 and features four-and-a-half hours of classic, water-cooler episodes including Political Correctness and Birth 101, with Murphy delivering her son, Avery,  on-air.

Murphy’s sharp wit, combined with the rest of the original FYI team, make for a nostalgic evening of laughs. See where it all began on Antenna TV, Tribune Broadcasting’s multicast entertainment network.