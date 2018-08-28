× See Murphy Brown marathon on Antenna TV before debut of CBS reboot

On Wednesday, Sept. 26, the night before “Murphy Brown” returns to network TV, Antenna TV will air a mini marathon of the original Murphy Brown and its most memorable episodes.

Antenna TV’s Original Murphy Brown Mini Marathon runs from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. ET on Sept. 26 and features four-and-a-half hours of classic, water-cooler episodes including Political Correctness and Birth 101, with Murphy delivering her son, Avery, on-air.

Murphy’s sharp wit, combined with the rest of the original FYI team, make for a nostalgic evening of laughs. See where it all began on Antenna TV, Tribune Broadcasting’s multicast entertainment network.