Search is on for hit-and-driver who broke teen’s leg

WEST HEMPSTEAD, Long Island — A 14-year-old was struck by a hit-and-run driver on Long Island, police said Tuesday as they asked for the public’s help to find the motorist who broke the teen’s leg.

The crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. on July 23.

The teen was walking east on Eagle Avenue and crossed over Cleveland Street where he was hit, police said. The driver never stopped to identify themselves or help the boy who was just struck.

The vehicle involved is described as a light-colored, four-door sedan. It was last seen making a right turn onto Cleveland Street and driving away, heading south.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All calls are anonymous.