Police search for violent robbers accused of targeting deliverymen in the Bronx, Manhattan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Police are searching for a trio of violent robbers accused of targeting deliverymen in four separate incidents that occurred in the Bronx and Manhattan over the last three weeks.

The pattern of incidents began on August 7. Police said an unknown individual placed a food delivery order to be delivered to 2770 Briggs Ave. in the Bronx. When the 39-year-old deliveryman arrived at the location at about 8:25 p.m., he was assaulted by the trio who took his wallet, which contained $200 in cash, and the food. The victim suffered a laceration to his mouth and bruising to his face and head. Police said the three men fled the location on foot southbound on Briggs Avenue.

On August 11, police said a 28-year-old deliveryman arrived to his delivery location located at 275 East Gun Hill Rd. in the Bronx at about 11:20 p.m. when two of the men approached the deliveryman from behind and threw him down to the ground. Police said one of the men displayed a knife and demanded the victim's property. The men fled the location with the victim's cell phone and $100 in cash.

On August 12, an unknown individual placed a food delivery order to be delivered to 2546 Grand Ave. in the Bronx. When the 32-year-old deliveryman arrived at the location at about 10:20 p.m., two of the men approached him from behind and punched him repeatedly. The individuals took the victim's cell phone and $80 in cash before fleeing the location on foot eastbound on West 192 Street. The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The last reported incident occurred on August 17. Police said a deliveryman arrived with an order to 561 West 189 St. in Washington Heights shortly after 12 a.m. Police said the trio dragged the victim into the hallway and assaulted him. The men fled the location on foot in an unknown direction. The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Police described all three men to be between 16 and 19 years old.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).