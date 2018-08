Elmhurst, Queens — Police are looking for a man in Queens after a woman was stabbed early Tuesday morning.

Police said the incident occurred at about 5:20 a.m. on Lamont Avenue and Forley Street. The man and woman were arguing before he stabbed her.

Police said the man fled the scene. The victim was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Police did not say whether the two knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing.