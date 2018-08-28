Police make arrest in Bronx shooting and stabbing that killed 1, injured 5 others

ALLERTON, the Bronx — Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting and stabbing in the Bronx that killed one and injured five others.

Jordan Frederick, 25, of Freeport, has been charged with four counts of attempted murder after he allegedly opened fire on the sidewalk outside 925 Allerton Ave., the location of a small strip of businesses, last Saturday.

Shaqusia Hodge, 24, of the Bronx, died from her injuries after she was shot in the head.

The other victims include: a 22-year-old man who was shot in the leg; a 27-year-old man who was shot in the arm and leg; a 23-year-old man who was shot in the arm; a 25-year-old man was also stabbed in the head; and a 21-year-old man who was stabbed in the back, police said.

All of them were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

It’s unclear what sparked the violence.

40.863743 -73.862489