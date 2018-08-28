Search for 4 missing children spans from Ohio to Florida

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMA, Ohio -- Four abducted and endangered children, ranging in age from 8 to 13, may be on the way to Florida from Ohio, police said.

Police in Ohio issued a statement on Tuesday advising residents in all the states between Ohio and Florida to be on the lookout. That includes Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama and Georgia.

Police said the children were taken by their mother Marianna L. Merritt, pictured at right, who does not have custodial rights of the children.

Merritt may be joined by her boyfriend Charles Perkins, pictured at right. Police said Perkins was abusive toward the children.

There are active warrants out for Perkins, who police said may be armed and dangerous.

Officials said the group could be in a dark blue 2000 Chrysler Voyager with a white passenger door. The vehicle has Ohio license plates reading FMQ3175.

Merritt, the mother, 40 years old with red hair and green eyes. She's 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 210 pounds.

Perkins, Merritt's boyfriend, is 39 years old with brown hair and brown eyes. He's 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 164 pounds.

The four children are described as follows: