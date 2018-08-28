PATH services suspended between Hoboken, Manhattan, Journal Square

NEW YORK — PATH train services are suspended on the Hoboken to World Trade Center line, Hoboken to 33rd Street line and Journal Square to 33rd Street line, PATH officials announced Tuesday morning.
PATH said the services were suspended because of switch failure at the Hoboken station. They did not specify when train services would resume.
NJ Transit announced buses will be cross-honoring PATH tickets at Hoboken, Penn Station and Newark Penn Station. Hudson-Bergen light rail trains will cross honor PATH tickets at the Hoboken terminal.
Commuters took to Twitter to express their frustrations.
