PATH services suspended between Hoboken, Manhattan, Journal Square

NEW YORK — PATH train services are suspended on the Hoboken to World Trade Center line, Hoboken to 33rd Street line and Journal Square to 33rd Street line, PATH officials announced Tuesday morning.

PATH said the services were suspended because of switch failure at the Hoboken station. They did not specify when train services would resume.

HOB-WTC line and HOB-33 line suspended because of a switch failure at HOB. [24] — PATH Train (@PATHTrain) August 28, 2018

JSQ-33 line suspended because of a switch failure at HOB. [25] — PATH Train (@PATHTrain) August 28, 2018

NJ Transit announced buses will be cross-honoring PATH tickets at Hoboken, Penn Station and Newark Penn Station. Hudson-Bergen light rail trains will cross honor PATH tickets at the Hoboken terminal.

Commuters took to Twitter to express their frustrations.

How is this even possible. Aren’t you doing switch repair every single weekend? — Ted (@TedInPittsburgh) August 28, 2018

Once again the paying public are inconvenienced for #PATHTrain @PANYNJ incompetence via the lack of proper planning for growth and regulatory compliance‼️ Ask yourself what is it that crews are doing overnight that inconveniences the people that pay their salaries repeatedly❓ pic.twitter.com/eYQ9RNSkD8 — Andre E. Beckles (@TheAndreBeckles) August 28, 2018

