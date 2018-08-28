Mystery woman seen wearing restraints, ringing doorbell vanishes

MONTGOMERY, Texas — Authorities in Texas are trying to find a woman who was captured on video ringing a doorbell in the middle of the night.

It happened early Friday in Montgomery when a resident shared the video with the sheriff’s office. The video shows a barefoot young woman wearing a T-shirt and what could be broken restraints around her wrists. The woman was gone before the resident got to the door.

“It looks to me with what she’s wearing is almost see through with dark underwear. Some people said she looks almost like she’s pregnant or what not, so there’s not telling. She looks like she’s in distress,” resident Alesha Simmonds told CNN affiliate KTRK.

The woman knocked or rang of the doorbell of multiple homes, according to another resident.

“I found that she had gone to all of her neighbors’ houses as well, but nobody could see her. By the time they got to the door, she was gone,” local Sean Simmonds said.

The sheriff’s office says it has received numerous reports that the woman is a missing person. However, authorities have not verified that.

The Associated Press and CNN contributed to this report.