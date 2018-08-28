Men accused of being scammers in Junior memorials defend themselves against detractors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX -- A creative Instagram poster edited a video featuring two, dancing rats, part of a campaign to discredit two men who were involved in setting up foundations or memorials for slain teen Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz, without the full consent of Junior’s family.

One of the men, David Estrella, was accused of having a mural made with a hat on Junior’s image that promoted Estrella’s business, “Wear Your Block.”

“If the family chose to have a foundation or a charity of their own, the hats could have been provided as a fundraiser,” Estrella told PIX11. ”We have been advocating for re-naming the street."

Instead, the hat idea has backfired for Estrella.

Someone painted over the logo on the hat featured in the “Stand with Junior” mural.

Estrella said he met Khalil Abdul Muhammad, another person targeted in the Instagram campaign, on East 183rd Street and Bathgate Avenue, the intersection where Junior was hacked with knives and a machete, before he bled to death. The two were part of a group that was present when the “Stand with Junior” mural was unveiled.

“I was called and compelled to act, because I myself am a survivor of gang, violent assault, when I was 16,” Estrella claimed. “I was attacked by three cars, men with bats. I was able to survive, because one of the bats broke, and I fought my way out.”

The story involving three cars sounds very similar to the scenario of Junior being chased by four vehicles, before he was set upon with weapons on the night of his murder June 20.

Khalil Muhammad has appeared in the neighborhood with members of the Nation of Islam to provide security, he said, when tensions in the community were getting high after the killing and to keep people safe. The group was photographed with Junior’s mother on at least one occasion.

Junior’s mother confronted Muhammad during a PIX11 Facebook Live interview on August 6th, telling him she would not get involved in any foundation until her lawyer reviewed everything.

Muhammad said he had bought a web domain for a “Justice for Junior” foundation, but at this point, “I would actually give the domain, the web site, everything to them,” Mohammad said, referring to the family.

Mohammad told PIX11 he has registered with the New York State Attorney General’s Óffice to start a new group, the “Justice for Youth” foundation, taking Junior’s name out of it.

Anthony Ramos, a friend of Junior’s family, has done Facebook Live videos denouncing Estrella and Muhammad, while another friend, Richie, edited the videos with an Instagram account called “StopJusticeforJuniorScammers.” The two pointed to a Pay Pal account that was set up before it was quickly dismantled.

“They created a foundation without the family’s permission,” Ramos said.

“I am an independent community advocate,” Estrella said.

“It was all implemented for them to be able to sell hats in the future,” Ramos countered.

City Council member Ritchie Torres, who represents the district where Junior was killed, said he did not believe Estrella and Muhammad are corrupt.

“I suspect that these are just turf wars that are natural in every community,” Torres said.

Torres said he is more concerned about an organization called the New York State Community Affairs Bureau that has been trying to get close to Junior’s family. The group previously used a City Council logo in its name.

“I can tell you as a New York City Council member that this organization has no formal affiliation with either the City Council or the city,” Torres said.

Torres said the Community Affairs Bureau is a sham organization run by a convicted felon, R.A. Gregg. Gregg is the son of a lawyer on Staten Island. A woman shut the door on PIX11 when we went to Gregg’s last, known address.

Facebook videos featured Gregg dressed as a minister, handing out police shields to people at a church service this year, claiming they would now be chiefs or directors in his organization.