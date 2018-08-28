Iconic toy store FAO Schwarz returning to NYC

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — FAO Schwarz is returning to NYC just in time for the holiday rush — and you could snag a job dancing on their iconic piano, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The toy giant, known for its enormous plush dolls and floor piano made famous by the 1988 film “Big” starring Tom Hanks, closed its Fifth Avenue store in 2015 after 153 years.

The old store offered a whopping 61,000 square feet of space to customers at the General Motors Building.

The new store will reopen in November at a smaller 20,000-square-foot Rockefeller Center location, replacing the NBC Experience Store between West 49th and West 50th streets.

For the relaunch, the store will be hiring employees to be product demonstrators, magicians, toy soldiers and performers to dance on the giant piano, WSJ reported.

FAO Schwarz will start auditioning people on Sept. 8, the chief executive of ThreeSixty Brands, which bought the FAO Schwarz brand from Toys “R” Us in 2016, told the WSJ.

WSJ also reported ThreeSixty Brands also plans to open an FAO Schwarz store in China in 2018 and at LaGuardia Airport this fall.