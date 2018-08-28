Hurricane Maria caused nearly 3,000 deaths in Puerto Rico, new study estimates

PUERTO RICO — Hurricane Maria caused an estimated 2,975 deaths in Puerto Rico, according to a new report from George Washington University.

Researchers calculated excess deaths that occurred in the U.S. commonwealth between September 2017 and February 2018. The study was commissioned by the Puerto Rican government after the September 2017 storm.

The estimated death toll is far higher than the current official toll of 64, and the updated figure submitted by the Puerto Rican government to Congress earlier this month. That report conceded that more than 1,400 people were killed as a result of the hurricane.

The early August report detailed a $139 billion reconstruction plan for the island.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.