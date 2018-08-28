Heat advisory in effect as officials warn New Yorkers of sweltering temps

NEW YORK CITY — The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory in effect from 11 a.m. on Tuesday through 9 p.m. on Wednesday. Sizzling heat and high levels of humidity are in the forecast, with temperatures reaching the mid-90s and heat index values reaching 104 degrees.
Air-conditioned cooling centers will open to the public on Tuesday and Wednesday. A list of cooling centers is available here.
Officials offer the following tips for protection against the heat:
- Stay out of the sun and avoid extreme temperature changes
- Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing
- Drink fluids, particularly water, even if you do not feel thirsty. Your body needs water to keep cool. Avoid beverages containing alcohol and/or caffeine
- Eat small, frequent meals
- Avoid strenuous activity, especially during the sun’s peak hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you must do strenuous activity, do it during the coolest part of the day, which is usually in the morning between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.
- If possible, go to an air-conditioned location for several hours during the hottest parts of the day
- Cool down with a cool bath or shower
- Participate in activities that will keep you cool, such as going to the movies, shopping at a mall, or swimming at a pool or beach
- Cover all exposed skin with an SPF sunscreen (15 or above) and wear a wide-brimmed hat to protect your face and head
- Never leave your children or pets in the car
For more health and safety tips, visit www.nyc.gov/health.
Sizzling temperatures continue until Thursday with relief coming at the end of the week with high temperatures dropping to 78 degrees on Friday and 77 degrees on Saturday.