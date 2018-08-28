Fire breaks out at hotel near Port Authority Bus Terminal

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Emergency crews are responding to a fire at a hotel near the Port Authority Bus Terminal on Tuesday, authorities said.

Flames broke out shortly before 12 p.m. at Staybridge Suites, a 36-story hotel located at 340 W. 40th St., fire officials said.

There is smoke throughout the building and possible multiple fires on different floors, a spokesperson for the FDNY said.

More than two dozen units and over 100 fire and EMS personnel are on the scene, authorities said.

There have been no reports of injuries, FDNY said.

Riders using Port Authority buses should expect inbound delays caused by the emergency response that has closed West 40th Street at Ninth Avenue, according to the transit hub’s official Twitter account.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.