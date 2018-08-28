Far Rockaway mom says mold is taking over her kids’ room

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAR ROCKAWAY -- Elise Sapp is a mom of three who lives at the Red Fern Houses in Far Rockaway and she says she has a bad case of mold in her kids' room.

“It’s growing," Sapp said. "It’s furry and all over the door now too."

Sapp has three children ages seven, five, and a two-month-old baby girl.

“This is outrageous. This is a health hazard for her kids,” said Red Fern Houses Tenant President, Glenn Collins.

A spokesperson for the New York City housing authority tells PIX11 News they found the source of the leak, and they will start repairs Tuesday. NYCHA will also start to remove what they call “mildew” right away.

