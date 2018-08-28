Dunkin’ without the ‘Donuts’ coming to Manhattan as new stores test shorter name

MANHATTAN — Time to ditch the donuts — at least from the sign.

New York will soon be home to three new Dunkin’ establishments — and none will have “Donuts” in their name.

The chain will open its first New York City “Next Generation” stores on Sept. 5. These three stores are part of a broader rebranding effort already launched in other cities, and it won’t just be the name that’s different. A Dunkin’ Donuts spokeswoman said the chain won’t make a decision on whether it will change its branding until late 2018.

The new locations — in Times Square, the Theater District and the World Trade Center — will feature “modern atmosphere and new and innovative technologies and design elements,” according to Dunkin’.

One of the biggest changes is the addition of nitro cold brews to the menu, served on a tap system.

But donut lovers needn’t worry — the donuts will still be on the racks, even if they are no longer on the sign. Attendees at the grand openings can sample Donut Fries, Munchkins and Pretzel Bites. There will also be Dunkin’ swag on hand and visitors can pose with Dunkin’ Donuts mascot Cuppy.

Events will be held from 10 a.m. – 2p.m. on Sept. 5 at these locations: