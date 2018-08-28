Cost and design of waterfront park in Brooklyn continue to be debated

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN -- The city offers many wonderful, beautiful and historic views.

The waterfront is prime location to see them and parks line the shores of the boroughs offering a glimpse, a peace.

There's a story in a section of the Brooklyn waterfront at the corner of Kent Avenue and North 12th Street in Greenpoint.

Bushwick Inlet Park has been in the works since a zoning change in 2005. The funding of the park, which has exceeded $100 million, took years for the city to finance.

Plans have been moving along and one of the final sections is now being highlighted.

A post on the real estate site, "6sqft" detailed some plans for land known as the Bayside Oil Depot. A group wants to clean it up and tell the story of the space, using old industrial tanks for public spaces.

Other people want more open spaces and greenery and waterfront areas.

A final decision has not been made. The cost of this part of the project will also be discussed.