Bees swarm Times Square hot dog cart

TIMES SQUARE — A swarm of bees settled atop a Times Square hot dog cart on Tuesday afternoon.

The NYPD closed off a portion of the street while an officer suctioned the swarm off the blue-and-yellow striped Sabrett umbrella. Not all of the bees sat on the cart; many buzzed through the air.

“Fear not, New Yorkers and tourists. Midtown Manhattan is all abuzz about #NYPD’s ability to bee a full-service organization,” NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill tweeted. “Right now, we’re humanely, & safely, handling the @NYPDBees swarm in @NYPDTimesSquare. Just another day in #NYC. @NYPDnews”

No one was hurt by the bee swarm, police said.

The bees will be re-hived and are not being killed. The hot dog stand has been carted away.