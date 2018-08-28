Bags of human remains found in Bronx park

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx — Human remains were found in a Bronx park days after a dismembered body was discovered stuffed inside two bags near a separate borough park.

Two bags were discovered in Baretto Park Tuesday night. The New York City Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

It’s not clear if there’s any connection to the woman whose body was found near Crotona Park, just over 2 miles away, on Friday but police are looking into whether the cases are connected. Officers were responding to reports of a suspicious package when they found the dismembered body stuffed inside bags near Crotona Park.

The victim remains unidentified in both cases.

