Video captures thieves robbing East Harlem deli at gunpoint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — Police are looking for two men who were seen on video robbing an East Harlem deli at gunpoint.

Police said the two men entered Gourmet Deli, located on 119 Street and Fifth Avenue, shortly after 4 a.m. on Thursday. Surveillance video captured one man pointing a large silver firearm at an employee while the other went around the counter to the cash register. Police said the two men escaped with $1,000 in cash, the employee's iPhone and car keys.

Both men fled the location on foot northbound on Fifth Avenue.

The employee did not sustain any physical injuries.

Individual one is described to be about five feet ten inches tall. He was last seen wearing what appeared to be a long black wig, a maroon hooded sweatshirt, white gloves, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Individual two appeared to be five feet ten inches tall and wearing a long black wig as well. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white gloves, green shorts and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).