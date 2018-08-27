‘Smoke issuing from’ train in Brooklyn causes service delays: MTA

BROOKLYN — An R train was removed from service Monday because of “smoke issuing from it,” according to the MTA.
Numerous people took to Twitter around 8:45 a.m. to report smoke at the Union Street train station.
The MTA confirmed to one commuter the smoke was coming from an R train that is being removed from service. Northbound N and R trains are now running express from 36 St in Brooklyn to Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr.
Details on what caused the smoke were not provided.
Several images on social media show riders exiting a train and leaving the station. Firefighters arrived on scene by 9:03 a.m.