‘Smoke issuing from’ train in Brooklyn causes service delays: MTA

BROOKLYN — An R train was removed from service Monday because of “smoke issuing from it,” according to the MTA.

Numerous people took to Twitter around 8:45 a.m. to report smoke at the Union Street train station.

The MTA confirmed to one commuter the smoke was coming from an R train that is being removed from service. Northbound N and R trains are now running express from 36 St in Brooklyn to Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr.

Details on what caused the smoke were not provided.

Several images on social media show riders exiting a train and leaving the station. Firefighters arrived on scene by 9:03 a.m.

Here come the firemen. pic.twitter.com/J9v5taaQ56 — Jeff Andrews (@jandrews81) August 27, 2018