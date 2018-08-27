Liberty Island evacuated after three propane tanks catch fire

MANHATTAN — Three propane tanks caught on fire on Liberty Island, prompting an island-wide evacuation, according to FDNY.

FDNY tells PIX11 the propane tanks caught on fire on the north side of the island, the location of a construction site, around 12 p.m.

Tourists were taken off the island by ferry. As of 12:30 p.m., one worker was injured according to the FDNY. The severity of injury was not immediately known.

#FDNY members are operating on scene on the north side of Liberty Island – 3 propane cylinders on fire at a construction site. There are currently no injuries reported. The area is being evacuated. — FDNY (@FDNY) August 27, 2018

