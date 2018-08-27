Got a Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV or Android TV? Get PIX11 there now!

Liberty Island evacuated after three propane tanks catch fire

Posted 12:20 PM, August 27, 2018, by and , Updated at 01:04PM, August 27, 2018

MANHATTAN — Three propane tanks caught on fire on Liberty Island, prompting an island-wide evacuation, according to FDNY.

FDNY tells PIX11 the propane tanks caught on fire on the north side of the island, the location of a construction site, around 12 p.m.

Tourists were taken off the island by ferry. As of 12:30 p.m., one worker was injured according to the FDNY. The severity of injury was not immediately known.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

 