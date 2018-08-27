The Girl Scouts of Nassau County gets ready to celebrate 100th anniversary this fall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Garden City, L.I.—The mission is still the same.

Build girls of courage, confidence and character.

But these Girl Scouts are fierce females of the future.

Robotics and coding are just some of the STEM activities the Girl Scouts of Nassau County get to work on as part of their badge-earning experience.

"Through research and just talking to the girls themselves to find out what they're in to. That is how 11 years ago, we started a robotics team. They're into everything from hiking to swimming to sailing. A girl today talked about cooking, but also the tough stuff, like cyber security and coding," CEO Rande Bynum said.

In fact, just last month, the organization held a cyber security camp for troop members who were interested.

"They want to know how things work. And so we have hands-on activities that help them, teach them," Bynum said.

And they’ve got lots planned for their 100th anniversary.

"We'll be doing lots of things starting in October for the full year, including 100,000 hours of service. Girls will have the opportunity to partake in a large campfire. There will be other community events, so celebrating all year long," Bynum added.

It seems there's lots to celebrate for this 3rd generation Girl Scout and the 23,000 girls and women who make up the Girl Scouts of Nassau County.

