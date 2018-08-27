Police search for man accused of drawing swastikas on multiple FDNY ambulances

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — Police are investigating a hate crime after a man allegedly drew swastikas and wrote the words “Nazi Pig” on multiple FDNY ambulances.

The man was seen shortly after 7 a.m. on Sunday vandalizing one of the ambulances parked outside a FDNY station located on West 172 Street and Amsterdam Avenue in Washington Heights.

He was last seen wearing a white hat, a dark-colored t-shirt, denim shorts, and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at (718) 722-3600.