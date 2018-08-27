Officials looking for 14th suspect in death of Bronx teen killed at bodega

NEW YORK — Prosecutors said Monday, the day after police made a 13th arrest in the machete-death of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz, that officials are looking for a 14th suspect.

The 13th suspect – 29-year-old Ronald Urena – was arraigned around 3:30 p.m. All of the men in custody are alleged Trinitarios gang members.

Guzman-Feliz was chased into a bodega on 183rd Street and Bathgate Avenue, dragged back outside and then attacked with knives and a machete. He suffered a lethal slash wound to his throat. The teen ran toward a hospital, but he collapsed and died outside.

Guzman-Feliz’s brutal death sparked the “Justice for Junior” movement and has attracted international attention.

It’s not yet clear what the role of the 14th suspect was in Junior’s death. Not all of the suspects were at the bodega when the 15-year-old Bronx boy was killed. Urena was allegedly among a group that had chased the teen on June 20, believing he was a member of a rival gang.

