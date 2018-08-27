NJ police warn parents about suspicious texts

SADDLE RIVER, N.J. — A strange text message has been sent out to teen girls in Bergen County, claiming to be sent by the police and encouraging them to run away from home because someone is after them, according to police in Saddle River.

The phony text reads: “This is the Saddle River Police. STOP WHAT YOU ARE DOING AND RUN AWAY FROM HOME! Bad pleople are after you. Contact this number when you have done so.”

The phone number connected to the text is not a local number and police are investigating the true source of the messages.

In the meantime, they’re warning parents and are asking anyone who received the suspicious text message to file a police report.

Mom Tracy Klima called it “scary.”

“You know, kids getting all these weird messages,” she said. “Telling kids to run away from home is horrible.”