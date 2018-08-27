New aquariums to be designed for Staten Island Ferry Terminal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. GEORGE, Staten Island -- On our way to get from here to there, many sights and sounds cross our paths.

What does it take to stop us for a second and maybe even feel calm?

That is not a word usually associated with commuting. But in St. George on Staten Island at the Ferry terminal, some calm arrived courtesy of the fish.

A new project is in the works. Last week, the two tanks in the terminal were emptied.

Originally constructed in 2008 and remodeled in 2013, the tanks will be renovated again. The fish have been donated to other aquariums.

"It gives us something to see while we wait," said one commuter.

Empire Outlets, which is being constructed outside the facility, has sponsored the project. Billion Oyster Project, which promotes the health of New York Harbor, is assisting along with the marine biologists, educators, and design professionals.

The Staten Island Borough President's Office and the NYC Department of Transportation are also participating. The new water feature will feature a distinctively Staten Island style. It is currently in the design phase.

The new habitats are supposed to be ready in 2019.