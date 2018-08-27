Mom battles infestation of bugs in NYCHA apartment; roach falls into baby’s crib

MANHATTAN — Cristina Jimenez lives in NYCHA’s Baruch Houses and said with school out and her kids home, her house is a nightmare.

“Flys, bugs, roaches are everywhere,” her 7-year-old Aiden Jimenez said.

Her 1-year-old son Carlos had a close encounter with a roach Sunday, she said.

“A roach crawled over our heads and fell into his crib and he picked it up and almost ate it,” Jimenez said.

A NYCHA spokesperson told PIX11 News that plasterers will fix her kitchen walls and floors and exterminators will be sent to her home on Tuesday. PIX11 News will check on the progress.

