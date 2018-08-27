Kids lied about man urinating on 5-year-old girl, calling her racial slur: prosecutor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Allegations against a man for urinating on a 5-year-old girl and calling her a racial slur were false and made up by a group of children who were afraid they’d get in trouble, authorities said.

“One of the children urinated on another child, and the story was concocted to avoid trouble. Additionally, citizens in the surrounding area provided a verifiable alibi for the recorded time of the incident,” officials with the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office said on Aug. 24.

The kids had told police that an older white man had urinated on their 5-year-old friend, who is black, while they were playing hide-and-seek the evening of Aug. 22 in the 1000 block of Leonard Street near Tamarack Avenue, according to WWMT.

The mother of the three children who were playing with the girl told WWMT that all four children ran back to her home and told her what happened.

“She came in the house and she was wet, like soaking wet, and I’m asking her what happened but she was afraid to tell me because she thought she was going to get in trouble,” she said at the time. “And then I called my boys because I knew they’d tell me and then they said the guy said ‘stupid N-word’ and started peeing on her.”

The children provided a description of the man they said attacked the girl and police eventually arrested a 60-year-old on charges of felony sex offense excluding assault and commercialized, WWMT reported at the time.

The charges since have been dropped, prosecutors said.

“After interviews by a trained specialist, the parents of the children talked with them more, and the children all admitted the adult male was not involved,” prosecutors said.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said in a statement that this was a lesson to be learned.

“The community and members of the media were understandably interested and concerned about the allegations,” Becker said. “But this is a prime example of why it’s so important to wait until all the evidence has been gathered and the criminal investigation has been completed before jumping to any conclusions.”