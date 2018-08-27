Justice For Junior: 13th suspect arraigned, officials looking for 14th suspect in teen’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONCOURSE, The Bronx -- At the first court appearance of the 13th suspect in the fatal stabbing and slashing of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz, prosecutors confirmed that this latest arrest will not be their last.

Ronald Urena, 29, was brought before a judge mid-afternoon here and entered a plea of not guilty in the June 20th murder of the 15-year-old. It took place at a bodega near his home in the Belmont section of the Bronx.

Also during the hearing, the prosecutor, referring to the criminal complaint against Urena, made a significant revelation.

The document listed Urena and 13 other alleged Trinitario gang members, the assistant district attorney said, pointing out that "one name is redacted because that individual is still at large."

Until that moment, only 13 alleged Trinitarios, including Urena, were officially known to be sought after for the crime. The 12 others are currently on Rikers Island awaiting trial in the case. Urena now joins them, but detectives are now openly on the hunt for a 14th man.

"We're not going to stop until all are brought to justice," said NYPD Chief of Detectives Declan Shea regarding the case, at an unrelated venue earlier on Monday. "That investigation is ongoing."

Urena was charged with similar crimes to the other 12 alleged gang members in custody: murder, manslaughter, gang assault, conspiracy and criminal possession of a weapon.

"We believe he was one of the individuals in one of the vehicles chasing Junior," Chief Shea said. Four vehicles, allegedly filled with Trinitario gang members, had been searching for members of rival Trinitario factions, according to police sources, on the night of June 20th.

They had mistaken Junior Guzman-Feliz for one of those rival faction members, investigators have said. Junior fled upon realizing he'd been targeted, and then he was killed in a machete and knife attack at the Cruz and Chiky Deli, a corner bodega into which he'd fled.

Regarding the latest arrest, Leandra Feliz, Junior's mother, said, "This is a moment to say, 'Thank you God, and God bless you, all the police.'"

In an interview with PIX11 News on Sunday evening, Feliz said that she's grateful, and that the increasing arrests are an answer to prayer. Still, she said, she needs prayer herself to help her cope with the loss of the police Explorer who'd said that his greatest goal in life was to be a detective someday.

"I won't never gonna be the same person I was before," Feliz told PIX11 News. "I'm trying to learn to live this new life with my son dead."

Meanwhile, Urena, the 13th suspect in the case, as well as the other defendants, face living most of the rest of their lives behind bars if convicted of the crimes.

Prosecutors asked that Urena not be granted bail. The judge agreed. Urena and his co-defendants remain on Rikers Island pending trial.